Kai Cenat and AMP Jumpstart Wild 30 Day Summer Streamathon at Tony Parker’s Mansion

Kai Cenat is one thing for sure and that’s creative. His AMP squad have officially launched one of the biggest streaming events of the summer with the help of an NBA legend. The group kicked off their month long livestream adventure from a stunning estate owned by basketball icon and Olympic gold medalist Tony Parker, marking the start of what promises to be a nonstop spectacle of content and chaos.

THE AMP CRIB GOT SUPER SIZED 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JXRLRAHHb9 — AMP (@AMPexclusive) July 1, 2025

Get this, the core AMP lineup including Duke Dennis, Agent 00, ImDavisss, and ChrisNxtDoor are all on board for the latest streaming challenge. This new project called “AMP Summer” signals another major move in the rise of extended real time content from digital creators. The group has committed to streaming for 30 straight days, delivering unpredictable entertainment around the clock.

THIS IS SOMETHING STRAIGHT OUT OF A MOVIE 😂 pic.twitter.com/l8AFMeZvIO — AMP (@AMPexclusive) July 1, 2025

The event officially began on July 1 with the crew entering a comically oversized room complete with a giant table and chairs setup that made the streamers look miniature. It was a quirky and fun introduction to what fans can expect over the next month and immediately caught fire across social media.

What’s more, the entire streamathon is taking place inside Parker’s massive property, a mansion loaded with amenities that rival any luxury resort. Footage from AMP’s official X account shows the team exploring the estate which includes a full arcade, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, swimming pools, and plenty of space to run wild.

Kai Cenat reveals that Tony Parker’s house has a 24/7 restaurant called “Nando’s” available at his house 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/maU88GkkRp — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) July 1, 2025

One of the standout features inside the house is the legendary “Champion Room,” filled with Parker’s trophies, championship rings, and rare memorabilia from his storied NBA career. But perhaps the biggest surprise of all is a fully functioning Nando’s restaurant built directly into the home that stays open all day and night, offering the crew and guests top tier meals throughout the streamathon.

WHAT IS GOING ON AT THIS POINT 😂 pic.twitter.com/ITYJZBE3XC — AMP (@AMPexclusive) July 1, 2025

With this level of streaming production, hospitality, and creative energy, AMP Summer is already setting the bar high for livestream culture. Fans can expect games, challenges, celebrity guests, and viral moments as the crew delivers fresh content daily. The mansion may be Parker’s but for the next 30 days it is the official headquarters for streaming excellence. That part.