Kevin Durant Joins Rockets in Record Breaking Seven Team Trade That Shakes Up the Association

Kevin Durant is officially heading to Houston as part of the most complex trade in NBA history. This monumental seven-team deal was finalized after the league’s moratorium period lifted on Sunday. The move not only signals a new chapter for the former MVP but also dramatically reshapes the league landscape.

In case you missed it, this historic transaction involved the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Phoenix Suns. A total of six players changed jerseys, including Durant, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Clint Capela, David Roddy, and Daeqwon Plowden. The deal also included a flurry of draft picks, featuring the No. 10 overall selection used by Phoenix to draft center Khaman Maluach, along with 12 second-round picks and a swap between Houston and Atlanta. The Rockets also sent the Hawks cash considerations.

The centerpiece of the massive exchange was Durant’s move from the Suns to the Rockets, which was set in motion on June 22, the same day as Game 7 of the NBA Finals. In return, the Suns received Green, Brooks, the tenth pick in this year’s draft, and five second-rounders.

Now officially part of the Rockets roster, Durant reflected on the transition with a heartfelt message posted to X, expressing appreciation for his time in Phoenix and excitement about his future in Houston.

“My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!”

Durant now joins a Rockets squad that finished as the second overall seed in the Western Conference last season, instantly elevating their status as title contenders. For a player who has spent his career building dynasties and chasing greatness, this next stop may be another step toward securing his legacy.