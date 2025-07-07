At the recent Essence Festival of Culture, Walt Disney Imagineering and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announced an exciting collaboration to bring Princess Tiana’s enchanting story to life in a new way. They revealed plans for Tiana’s Joyful Celebration, a nationwide traveling exhibition set to launch in March 2026.1

The announcement came during the Essence Festival of Culture, an annual vibrant celebration of African American culture and music held in New Orleans. The festival, which began in 1995, has grown into one of the largest events of its kind in the United States, making it a fitting stage for this culturally rich collaboration.

“We’re cueing up the zydeco tunes because Princess Tiana’s celebration will continue beyond the parks,” stated Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI).2 The exhibition is designed as a fully immersive museum experience, extending the narrative introduced in the popular Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attractions at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

ESSENCE FESTIVAL: Disney is returning to The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™. Alongside some of the world’s premier Black storytellers, Disney will amplify and celebrate their important contributions which are driving culture-defining storytelling, creativity, and innovation through can’t-miss panels, custom pop-up experiences, meet and greets with characters, and giveaways. The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ takes place July 4 – 6 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Disney/Frank Micelotta) CARMEN SMITH (SVP WDI/DCP CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT, DISNEY EXPERIENCES), STELLA CHASE REESE (OWNER, DOOKY CHASE’S RESTAURANT), JENNIFER PACE ROBINSON (PRESIDENT & CEO, TCMI)

Tiana’s Joyful Celebration will invite visitors on a journey inspired by the music, food, and people of New Orleans. The interactive, multi-sensory experience will immerse guests in a vibrant Mardi Gras celebration where Princess Tiana is throwing a parade for her community.3 A playful twist arises when the parade’s start time moves up, calling on the community and friendly critters to lend a hand with floats, décor, music, food, and costumes. Guests will be asked to contribute their unique talents – a “bit of their special spice” – to ensure the parade is ready on time.

The exhibition is a shared vision between Walt Disney Imagineering and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, aiming to fuse Disney’s beloved storytelling with educational excellence.4 It will first open at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on March 7, 2026.5 Following its debut, the exhibition will embark on a nationwide tour starting in 2027, visiting 12 additional cities.6

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, celebrating its 100th birthday in 2025, is the world’s largest children’s museum and has been named the best in the country by USA Today for three consecutive years.7 It offers 485,000 square feet of indoor exhibits and 7.5 acres of outdoor space, including popular attractions like Dinosphere®.8

This collaborative effort promises an unforgettable family experience that celebrates culture and inspires creativity.