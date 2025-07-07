This weekend’s Subway Series brought fireworks and renewed energy to Queens as the Mets took two out of three from the Yankees. After dominant wins in the first two games, the Mets missed their chance at a sweep on Sunday, falling 6–4 in the finale at Citi Field. Still, the series win gave Mets fans a boost while continuing to expose the Yankees’ recent struggles.

In Friday night’s opener, the Mets came out swinging. Francisco Lindor delivered a 2-for-4 night, scoring twice and swiping a bag, while Christian Scott held the Yankees to just one earned run across five solid innings. Though the Yankees were quiet primarily, Juan Soto carried their offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double, and two RBIs. The Mets ultimately pulled away with a 7–2 victory, with timely hits and strong bullpen work shutting the door.

Saturday’s Game 2 started with a bang. Brandon Nimmo launched a grand slam in the first inning, becoming just the fourth Met to do so in Subway Series history. His blast followed a surprising bunt single by Juan Soto that confused the Mets’ defense. Pete Alonso continued making Mets history of his own, homering in the fifth inning to pass David Wright on the franchise home run list and surpass Mike Piazza in RBIs. The Mets took the game 8–3, thanks to those early offensive fireworks.

But the story of the night wasn’t just on the scoreboard. Yankees captain Aaron Judge was forced to exit the game in the fourth inning after being struck in the face by a bouncing ball that took a bad hop in right field. The ball hit just under his left eye, leaving him visibly bruised and shaken. He did not return to the game and was held out of Sunday’s finale as a precaution, another blow to an already slumping Yankees lineup.

The series wrapped on Sunday, with the Yankees salvaging a win. DJ LeMahieu drove in two runs, Gleyber Torres added a clutch two-run double, and Anthony Volpe went 3-for-4 to lead New York to a 6–4 win. Mets starter José Quintana was tagged early, giving up four runs in the first two innings, and the Mets couldn’t quite climb back. Edwin Díaz gave up a late insurance run in the ninth, continuing a bumpy stretch in his return from injury.

Juan Soto continued to be the Yankees’ standout performer, finishing the series 6-for-12 with a home run, four runs scored, and two RBIs. Judge, meanwhile, went just 1-for-12 with six strikeouts before the injury ended his weekend. Francisco Lindor led the Mets’ offense, going 5-for-11 with three runs scored, two steals, and standout defense throughout the series.

The two teams entered the weekend ice cold, combining for a 9–25 record since June 13, but the Mets found a spark. Their performance in front of a packed Citi Field crowd may be just the momentum they need before the All-Star break. For the Yankees, even Sunday’s win did little to ease concerns, especially with Judge’s status in question and the offense still sputtering.

One thing’s for sure: even in July; the Subway Series delivered drama, intensity, and moments fans won’t forget. And for now, bragging rights stay in Queens.