In the heart of the city, under the constant hum of life, Vincent Chin spends his days fixing leaky faucets and patching up old buildings.

But when night falls, his world transforms. He swaps his wrench for a pen, channeling his creative energy into crafting galaxies.

His debut comic, Space Trip, isn’t just another sci-fi adventure—it’s a raw love letter to the underdogs, blending gritty street life with the wild unknown of the cosmos. For Chin, this journey—from handyman to storyteller—mirrors the heart of his characters scrappy, resilient, and unafraid to fight back.

His work isn’t just about saving the world—it’s about fighting for your corner when everything else is stacked against you.

Space Trip A Love Letter to the Streets

Space Trip isn’t your average sci-fi. It’s a cosmic rebellion driven by the struggle of the underdogs. At its core, it’s the story of Steve, a hero torn between two worlds.

In the ‘90s, Steve was a kid, running through the streets with friends, playing “Bump Ball,” and getting cuts and scrapes like any other kid.

At home, his father was a junkyard hustler, scouring the city’s forgotten corners for discarded materials.

Together, they built a makeshift spaceship from broken-down parts. That DIY spirit? It would carry Steve into a world far bigger than he ever imagined.

Chin’s story doesn’t let readers stay on the sidelines; it pulls you in. Early on, the comic offers a challenge to navigate a maze to help Steve find his lost action figure.

The maze isn’t just a fun distraction—it’s a metaphor for the resourcefulness required to survive in the streets.

The Time Jump From Junkyards to a Cosmic Rebellion

Fast-forward twenty years, and adult Steve is no longer just a kid—he’s leading a crew against the shadowy syndicate known as The Nine.

This crew of rebels is out to take down a ruthless empire exploiting genetic manipulation to create super-soldiers. But things go sideways. The Nine’s experiments lead to the birth of The Cling, parasitic aliens with a deadly hive mind.

These creatures drain life from their hosts to feed their collective consciousness. Steve uncovers a black-market plot tied to The Nine’s twisted experiments.

With that, he recruits a crew of misfits—a cyborg mechanic, a subway hacker, and a defector from The Nine—to take on the system.

Their mission? To storm a floating prison near Jupiter, where Prisoner 5056, a woman erased from history, holds the key to bringing down the syndicate.

Themes of Rebellion and Survival

Space Trip book isn’t just about intergalactic battles and superhuman powers. At its core, it’s a manifesto for rebellion against the system. The Enhancer Gene is a clear metaphor for corporate exploitation, a nod to the land grabs that swallow up communities, leaving nothing but ashes.

Meanwhile, The Cling represents the mindless conformity that keeps the powerful in control. Yet Steve’s crew, much like Chin himself, refuses to fall in line.

They use whatever they’ve got—microwaves turned into warp drives, subway tokens repurposed as weapons—to take down the empire. The comic pulses with authenticity. Steve’s father fixing broken pipes with duct tape or the warning about “stranger danger”—these are real-life moments.

Art That Brings the Streets to Life

The art in the Space Trip book feels like the city itself. Flashbacks to the ‘90s drip with nostalgia: cracked stoops, flickering bodega signs, and fathers making the best of what they’ve got.

The future, however, is a fever dream of neon-lit alleyways and rebel ships welded from subway cars. Alien markets pulse with the city’s chaotic glow. Battles erupt beneath bridges, echoing the steel bones of a metropolis that never sleeps.

And the creatures? The Cling are biomechanical terrors—exoskeletons covered in rust, veins glowing like rogue subway maps. Rebel werewolves, with claws screeching like train brakes, stalk the subplots with deadly force.

Why Space Trip is the Comic We All Need

Space Trip is Chin’s love letter to the hustlers and rebels who fight in the shadows. In a world where defiance is the only language spoken.

The book is the comic equivalent of a raw, unapologetic anthem—louder than a 3 a.m. boombox blasting its way through the streets. For outcasts, dreamers, and hustlers in every corner of the world, this comic is a lifeline. Creativity thrives where struggle meets ambition.

Whether in basements or junkyards, Chin’s rise from handyman to storyteller isn’t just inspiring—it’s a defiant middle finger to those who said it couldn’t be done.