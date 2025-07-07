At least 82 people have died, and dozens more remain missing after catastrophic flash floods tore through central Texas during the early morning hours of July 4. Kerr County, located northwest of San Antonio, is the epicenter of the devastation, where officials confirm 40 adults and 28 children have lost their lives.

Among the missing are 10 girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic, a popular all-girls summer camp along the Guadalupe River. According to CNN, authorities say the river surged more than 20 feet in less than two hours, overwhelming the area and leaving campers and staff with little time to escape.

Rescue teams are still searching for at least 41 people statewide, with local and state agencies working around the clock to locate them. New rainfall already falling across parts of Kerr County is worsening the situation, and officials warn that more flash flooding is likely.

Governor Greg Abbott has urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain alert, calling the situation “an ongoing emergency” as Texas braces for additional rainfall in the coming days.