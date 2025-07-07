When the Marley Marl-produced “Eric B. For President” dropped in the summer of 1986, heads were instantly captivated by the calm yet commanding flow of a young Long Island MC named Rakim Allah. The buzz caught the attention of Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons, who brought Eric B. and Rakim into the fold — setting the stage for what would become Paid in Full.

Released on Zakia/4th and Broadway Records, Paid in Full wasn’t just another rap album — it was a blueprint for what would define hip-hop’s Golden Era. From its track sequencing to the minimalist cover art and even the Dapper Dan-styled wardrobe, everything about the project carried a sense of elevation and cultural impact. The album’s reception was so powerful that it led to a major-label deal with Uni Records ahead of their sophomore effort.

The ten-track masterpiece includes timeless cuts like “I Ain’t No Joke,” “I Know You Got Soul,” “Move the Crowd,” and the hauntingly minimalist title track “Paid in Full.” Each song showcased Rakim’s lyrical precision and Eric B.’s heavy-handed production, a combination that would influence generations of MCs and DJs to come.

Although the duo officially reunited in 2018, the legacy of Paid in Full remains untouched. It’s more than an album, it’s a cornerstone of hip-hop culture and one of the most respected bodies of work in the genre’s history.

Salute to Eric B. and Rakim for giving the world this immortal classic. Peace!