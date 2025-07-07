Today marks 27 years since Queens native Noreaga, one-half of the legendary duo Capone-N-Noreaga, dropped his debut solo studio album N.O.R.E., released via Penalty Records and Tommy Boy Entertainment.

The 19-track project, which earned gold certification and topped the charts, featured a heavyweight lineup of guest appearances including Nas, Busta Rhymes, Kool G Rap, Big Pun, Styles P, Cam’ron, Nature, and Jadakiss—who all joined forces on the explosive posse cut “Banned From T.V.”

With Capone serving as executive producer, the album also boasted a stacked production roster featuring Marley Marl, Trackmasters, The Neptunes, Swizz Beatz, and DJ Clue, among others.

Several standout singles helped cement N.O.R.E. as a certified Hip Hop classic, including the heartfelt “I Love My Life” featuring Carl Thomas, the gritty street narrative “Body in the Trunk” with Nas, and the Neptune-produced banger “Superthug,” which became an early signature record for both N.O.R.E. and Pharrell.