Trippie Redd Detained at Miami Airport Over Minor Charge

Trippie Redd’s latest trip hit a serious delay when he was arrested at Miami International Airport just before boarding an overseas flight. The Ohio-born rapper, who recently welcomed a child with fellow artist Coi Leray, found himself in unexpected legal trouble during the holiday weekend.

WPLG News confirmed that Trippie Redd was taken into custody at 4:50 p.m. on Friday at Terminal J inside MIA. Authorities from U.S. Customs and Border Protection reportedly identified him at Gate 17 and acted on a bench warrant out of Miami-Dade County.

According to the official arrest documents, the 26-year-old was wanted for a 2023 charge tied to an invalid driver’s license. The warrant had remained open as he continued to live in Southwest Ranches. He was preparing to travel to Europe where he was scheduled to perform at Les Ardentes, a major music festival in Belgium. Trippie Redd was listed on Saturday’s performance lineup and was reportedly planning to board flight LH1378 to make it in time.

Law enforcement booked him at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday, July 3. He was released shortly afterward after posting a $150 bond, as confirmed by Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s deputies.

While the charge itself appears minor, the timing and location of the arrest have sparked debate over whether this move was more about optics than justice. Given Trippie Redd’s high profile and recent headlines, some fans and observers are already calling the arrest an unnecessary flex by authorities. The question now becomes whether public figures are being held to a stricter standard for show or simply being made examples out of in very visible spaces.

As for Trippie Redd, there has been no official public comment yet from his team. But for someone with international gigs on deck and a newborn at home, this hiccup could be more about headlines than real consequences.