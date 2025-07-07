A new U.S. version of TikTok is reportedly set to launch on September 5, 2025, according to a report from The Information. The app will be available through U.S. app stores and will require users to download it separately. The current version of TikTok will remain operational through March 2026.

This development follows President Donald Trump’s announcement that TikTok will be sold to a group of wealthy investors. Trump also indicated that the sale could require approval from the Chinese government, and he expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to support the deal. The names of the American investors involved are expected to be revealed soon.

The platform continues to operate under Trump’s third extension of a TikTok ban, which is set to expire on September 17. The sale and upcoming launch mark a critical moment in TikTok’s U.S. operations, with major changes likely on the horizon.