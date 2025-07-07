Viola Davis and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are joining forces for a reimagining of House of Games, the classic psychological drama originally written by David Mamet. The new version is currently in active development at Amazon MGM Studios, with both stars not only leading the cast but also serving as producers.

According to Deadline, the updated film will stay close to the foundation of Mamet’s 1987 original, which followed a psychiatrist who gets pulled deep into the shadowy world of gambling while attempting to help a patient manage anxiety. The original starred Lindsay Crouse and Joe Mantegna and became known for its sharp dialogue and layered suspense.

Davis and Abdul-Mateen will produce through their respective banners, Juvee Productions and House Eleven10. Julius Tennon and Melanie Clark are also producing through Juvee, reinforcing the collaborative power behind this new take on a cerebral thriller.

This project adds to an already packed slate of work Davis has lined up with Amazon MGM Studios. Earlier this year, Deadline reported that she will lead and produce the investigative thriller Ally Clark, where she plays a determined investigator unraveling secrets inside a powerful global corporation after a friend’s mysterious death. That follows her action-heavy role in G20, another Amazon MGM film that generated buzz around her dynamic versatility.

Abdul-Mateen is also keeping busy. He will appear this December in Wonder Man, the latest Marvel Studios series set to stream on Disney Plus. He is also starring in and executive producing Man on Fire, a thriller series set to debut on Netflix.

With both stars balancing prominent studio roles and producing duties, their collaboration on House of Games promises a gripping and intelligent film anchored by two of Hollywood’s most compelling talents. Sounds like a winning combo if you ask us.