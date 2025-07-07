YouTuber Issues Public Apology After Baby Oil Courthouse Stunt During Diddy Verdict

In case you missed it, a viral moment outside the courthouse during the Diddy trial has triggered backlash and sparked debate, leading YouTuber Armon Wiggins to publicly apologize after footage of him pouring baby oil on himself gained widespread attention online.

Armon Wiggins was oiled up at the courthouse and says he needs more baby oil incase Diddy walks out that door 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/wz8u4qcRRe — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) July 2, 2025

If you don’t know Wiggins, he’s a content creator known for his candid commentary and in-depth livestream coverage. But he took to the Gram to clear the air after the clip ignited controversy. The visual struck a nerve with many viewers, given the context of the ongoing media narrative surrounding baby oil in connection to allegations made during the federal investigation into Diddy. The use of baby oil has become a recurring theme in media reports since the high-profile raids on Diddy’s properties and details of alleged misconduct surfaced, making the imagery particularly sensitive and charged.

Get this, in his statement, Wiggins explained the moment was never intended as a celebration of the music mogul or the trial’s outcome. “I’m learning, I’m listening, and I’m moving forward with even more care and clarity,” Wiggins shared. “Yesterday, a clip of me outside the courthouse went viral and was taken out of context. What started as a lighthearted moment, part of a long-running joke with my audience, was misinterpreted as support for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. That was never my intention.”

.@Diddy big fan and supporter, journalist YouTuber Armon Wiggins issues a statement after dancing drenched in baby oil in celebration of #Diddy’s victory.



“I sincerely apologize to anyone who was impacted or disappointed.” pic.twitter.com/qj7Un6ytTn — EM (@EXECUTIVEXMEDIA) July 3, 2025

Originally from Los Angeles, Wiggins had temporarily relocated to New York to cover the trial closely. His consistent reporting attracted millions of views on YouTube and earned him spots on major media platforms like TMZ and Nancy Grace. “For the past 60 days, I’ve worked hard to cover this case with honesty and objectivity. That moment was about sharing a bit of levity with the community that’s been on this journey with me, nothing more,” he added.

Still, Wiggins acknowledged that the timing and symbolism of the stunt struck the wrong tone with some. “I fully understand how the timing and optics may have felt hurtful, especially to survivors of abuse. I sincerely apologize to anyone who was impacted or disappointed. This has been a reminder to move with greater care, and I remain committed to doing this work with integrity and heart.”

What was intended as a moment of humor has instead opened a larger conversation about boundaries, optics, and responsibility in media coverage. Wiggins now finds himself navigating the space between influencer and journalist with even sharper focus on the weight that public images carry in a viral age.