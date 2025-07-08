adidas Basketball and NBA star Donovan Mitchell have introduced the D.O.N. Issue #7, the latest installment in his signature sneaker line. The name stands for “Determination Over Negativity,” a motto Mitchell lives by as he continues to rise above expectations on and off the court.

“My journey’s always been about staying true, blocking out the noise, and letting the work speak,” said Mitchell. “This shoe is a reminder that no matter where you start, you can exceed expectations.”

The D.O.N. Issue #7 is built for speed, confidence, and all-around dominance. Key features include adidas’ dual Lightstrike and Lightstrike Pro cushioning for powerful energy return, a herringbone rubber outsole for multi-directional traction, a TPU containment shank for lateral support, and a zippered shroud for added lockdown.

More than performance gear, the D.O.N. Issue #7 reflects Mitchell’s ongoing commitment to youth empowerment and community upliftment.

The sneakers retail for $120 and will be available July 12 in North America and July 17 globally on adidas.com and select adidas stores.