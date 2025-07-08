Adidas Originals is spotlighting the Superstar’s cultural legacy with a bold new global campaign, “Superstar, The Original.” Building on the earlier “The Original” platform, this next phase celebrates the iconic sneaker’s journey from basketball courts to becoming a streetwear essential embraced across generations.

Directed by Thibaut Grevet and narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, the campaign unfolds in black and white, reflecting the timeless simplicity of the original Superstar colorway. The short film stars seven trailblazing figures who represent originality in action: NBA star Anthony Edwards, hip-hop artist GloRilla, music legend Missy Elliott, singer Teezo Touchdown, K-pop sensation Jennie, skateboard icon Mark Gonzales, and model Gabbrielle.

The campaign rolls out in two chapters. The first, “Pyramids,” teases the concept by comparing enduring monuments of human history to the Superstar’s cultural longevity. The second, “Clocks,” unites the full cast to represent a powerful statement on legacy and innovation.

The Superstar returns in two original colorways alongside the legendary Firebird Tracksuit, a staple of the Adidas catalog since 1967. Both pieces pay homage to decades of creative rebellion, particularly the 1990s when artists and skaters redefined the sneaker’s identity.

Explore the campaign and join the community at adidas.com/go/campaign/originals.