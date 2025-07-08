It’s a wrap on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs already? That’s what the Internet streets think is happening as the “Outside” rapper and New England Patriots wide receiver have removed all images of each other from Instagram.
That’s a sharp turn from Cardi gushing over Diggs last month, stating, “I haven’t said I’m happy in a very long time.”
And this is coming after Stefon Diggs rented her a whole castle to stay in while she was in Paris. Yes, a castle.
Cardi hit Instagram to show off the digs, pun intended, for their Paris stay. You can check it out below.