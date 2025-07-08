It’s a wrap on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs already? That’s what the Internet streets think is happening as the “Outside” rapper and New England Patriots wide receiver have removed all images of each other from Instagram.

Cardi B and Steffon diggs have both removed these photos on their IG …looks like they have broken up https://t.co/HSqVuOPKdo — Princess (@angrry_gee) July 6, 2025

Cardi B deletes all Stefon Diggs photos from Instagram as fans speculate they’ve broken up. pic.twitter.com/zUaxrBDreS — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 6, 2025

That’s a sharp turn from Cardi gushing over Diggs last month, stating, “I haven’t said I’m happy in a very long time.”

And this is coming after Stefon Diggs rented her a whole castle to stay in while she was in Paris. Yes, a castle.

Cardi hit Instagram to show off the digs, pun intended, for their Paris stay. You can check it out below.