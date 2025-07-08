Brandon T. Jackson and Jeezy’s “Trap City” Dominates STARZ, Actor-Producer Expands Empire

Brandon T. Jackson’s latest film, the breakout hit Trap City, co-starring hip-hop legend Jeezy, has officially claimed the coveted #1 trending movie spot on STARZ this week. The gritty and gripping tale of survival and ambition continues to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and raw performances, marking a significant win for independent cinema.

Jackson’s involvement in Trap City extends beyond his commanding lead performance; he also produced the project, solidifying his growing influence behind the camera. This success further highlights the rapid ascent of 1919 Distribution, Jackson’s own company, which is swiftly becoming a formidable force in independent film and content distribution. Under his leadership, 1919 Distribution has already secured upcoming releases on major platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, showcasing a strategic expansion of his media footprint.

Beyond his dramatic work, Jackson is also broadening his creative slate in the comedy realm. He recently sold his stand-up comedy special, “Chest Out,” to Zeus Network. This special, which he wrote, performed, and executive produced through his company Brandon T. Jackson INC., promises to deliver his signature comedic voice alongside insights into his personal evolution.

Looking ahead, Jackson is set to bring more laughs with his upcoming unscripted comedy series, “Makin A Brand.” This fresh, high-energy project is slated to debut this summer. Aspiring cast members eager to join the show can participate in live casting sessions in Los Angeles on August 1st, 3rd, 4th, and 5th at 7316 Atoll Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91605. To secure an audition slot, interested individuals can pre-apply by sending a direct message to @makinabrandshow on Instagram.

“This is a season of creativity and elevation,” said Jackson. “From serious drama to comedy, I’m excited to bring original content that inspires and entertains.” His recent successes underscore a pivotal moment in his career, as he continues to make impactful strides both in front of and behind the camera across diverse genres.