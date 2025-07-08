Chris Paul has hinted that the 2025-26 NBA season could mark the end of his legendary career. The 40-year-old point guard, widely considered one of the best to ever play the position, shared his thoughts during a conversation with Jemele Hill, saying, “At the most, a year.”

After completing his 20th season, Paul emphasized the emotional toll of being away from his family. “These years you do not get back with your kids, with your family,” he said, pointing to a shift in priorities as he nears the end of his time in the league.

A future Hall of Famer, Paul’s potential retirement would close one of the most influential careers in NBA history.