Clover and Sony Pictures Television Announce Star-Studded ‘Shark Tank’ Summit for Entrepreneurs

Today, Clover, the world’s leading all-in-one point-of-sale system, and Sony Pictures Television (SPT), producers of the critically acclaimed, multi-Emmy Award-winning “Shark Tank,” revealed the esteemed lineup of legendary entrepreneurs and brand builders from the Shark Tank universe who will serve as featured speakers for the inaugural Clover x Shark Tank Summit.

Debuting from September 28 to 30, 2025, in Las Vegas, this multi-day event is meticulously designed to equip entrepreneurs with the inspiration, access, and support necessary for navigating the challenging small business landscape. The summit aims to empower attendees to connect with top leaders across finance, tech, culture, and entertainment, ultimately shifting the odds in their favor.

This pioneering partnership between Clover and Sony Pictures Television, first announced earlier this year, directly addresses the alarming 50% failure rate of small businesses reported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The summit stands as a direct initiative to combat this statistic by providing tangible resources and unparalleled mentorship.

This year’s Clover x Shark Tank Summit will feature renowned business tycoons, the “Sharks” themselves, including:

Barbara Corcoran , real estate mogul

, real estate mogul Robert Herjavec , cyber-security technology innovator

, cyber-security technology innovator Daymond John , fashion and branding expert

, fashion and branding expert Kevin O’Leary , venture capitalist also known as “Mr. Wonderful”

, venture capitalist also known as “Mr. Wonderful” Daniel Lubetzky, philanthropist and founder of KIND Snacks

These iconic figures will take the stage to divulge the strategies, compelling stories, and hard-earned secrets behind their remarkable successes. They will also offer insights into how aspiring entrepreneurs can forge their path to prosperity in today’s competitive small business environment.

The newly announced “Sharks” join an already impressive roster of speakers, which includes previously announced small business advocate, former “Shark Tank” investor, and co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs, Mark Cuban; Clover’s Chief Empowerment Officer, Tabitha Brown; and social entrepreneur and digital community builder, Gary Vaynerchuk.

The inaugural event promises exclusively curated “Shark Tank” activities, providing participants with unique opportunities to pitch their ideas on-site and receive invaluable expert feedback.

Small business owners eager to elevate their ventures can enter to win an Access Pass for a chance to participate in this transformative event. The entry period is currently open and runs through August 11. For complete details and to enter, entrepreneurs are encouraged to visit Clover.com.

“Shark Tank,” known globally under various titles like “Dragons’ Den” and “Lions’ Den,” originated as “Money Tigers” on Nippon TV in Japan in 2001. Produced in numerous territories across every continent, the Sony Pictures Television-distributed format has become the world’s number one adapted business reality television show, seeing aspiring entrepreneurs present their pitches to secure investment from leading names in the business world.

To learn more about Clover and its solutions for small businesses, including comprehensive details about the Clover x Shark Tank Summit, visit Clover.com