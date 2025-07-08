Coca-Cola marked a significant milestone this past weekend at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, commemorating its 30th year as presenting sponsor. The brand brought its “Summer of Uplift” initiative to life through a dynamic three-day experience featuring a lineup of musical talent, engaging panels, and immersive activities that resonated deeply with festival-goers.

Throughout the weekend, the Coca-Cola booth inside the convention center buzzed with energy, expertly maintained by hosts Jamila Mustafa and Charles “Beloved” Kuykendoll, alongside DJs Sky Jetta and DJ Mars. Each day offered a robust schedule of programming, designed to empower and celebrate. Highlights included a live screening of a clip from If Not For My Girls Season 7, an insightful “Who’s On The Block” panel focusing on entrepreneurship and business within the Black community, and special performances by R&B sensation Mariah The Scientist and musical icon Lloyd. Beyond conversations, hands-on activations like custom charm bracelet making, karaoke, and interactive photo opportunities ensured the Coca-Cola booth was a must-visit hub of empowerment and celebration.

The festivities kicked off on Friday, July 4, with hosts Jamila Mustafa and Charles “Beloved” Kuykendoll setting an enthusiastic tone across the Coca-Cola, smartwater with Alkaline, and Simply booths. Attendees enjoyed the vibrant sounds of DJ Sky Jetta and DJ Mars before delving into a compelling “Who’s On The Block” panel featuring Coca-Cola executives discussing entrepreneurship and culture. Interactive experiences throughout the day included a custom charm station, various photo ops, karaoke sessions, and a thrilling double-dutch performance by GameOva Skip and Jump DC Superstars. The evening concluded with a high-energy performance from rising star Lay Bankz, who captivated the crowd with hits like “Tell Your Girlfriend.”

Saturday, July 5, saw Coca-Cola sustain the celebratory momentum with even more uplifting experiences. The day’s highlights included a lively performance by Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band and an engaging live screening of If Not For My Girls Season 7, featuring Reginae Carter and the OMG Girlz, which was capped off by a surprise performance from the group themselves. R&B sensation Mariah The Scientist then took the stage, bringing the house down with a headline set that included her Billboard Hot 100 single “Burning Blue” and other fan favorites.

The weekend culminated on Sunday, July 6, with Coca-Cola shining a spotlight on Black-owned businesses and cultural leaders. An insightful panel featured Disney’s Toya Johnson and Undefined Beauty’s Dorian Morris, offering valuable perspectives. Hosts Jamila Mustafa and Charles “Beloved” Kuykendoll once again energized the crowd, as guests enjoyed refreshing beverages, exclusive merchandise, and engaging conversations. The final celebration crescendoed with a heartfelt hometown performance by New Orleans’ own R&B icon Lloyd, who serenaded the crowd with hits such as “Get It Shawty” and “Girls Around the World.”

From bold conversations that shaped culture to unforgettable live performances, Coca-Cola’s 30th year as the presenting sponsor of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture was a vibrant testament to community, culture, and connection, inspiring attendees and fostering a true sense of uplift.