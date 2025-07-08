Londontown is about to kick off a lit summer with Drizzy at the helm. By the way, that’s a play on words from Drake’s “Gimme a Hug” on Some Sexy Songs 4 U.

But yeah, Wireless Festival 2025 is shaping up, and just when fans thought it couldn’t get any bigger than Drake headlining three nights in a row, with rumored different set lists for each night, even more exciting names have been added to the bill.

Joining the festivities this weekend in London’s Finsbury Park are a fresh slate of performers, including Leon Thomas, BigXThaPlug, Popcaan, and others.

Back in February, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Summer Walker were revealed as headliners for Friday, July 11. Now they’ll be joined by Leon Thomas, Roy Woods, Sailorr, Nippa, and more rising voices who are set to make Friday night a genre-spanning kickoff.

Saturday, July 12 is anchored by Drake and a roster billed as “The Mandem” which has since been confirmed to include UK grime pioneers Boy Better Know along with Lancey Foux, BigXThaPlug, Nemzzz, Sahbabii and several surprise guests who are still under wraps. Saturday promises to be a fusion of North American flair and homegrown UK heat.

The final night, Sunday, July 13, could be the most explosive yet. Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel are already on deck, but now they’ll be sharing the stage with Popcaan, Spice, Masicka, DJ AG and others who bring Caribbean energy and culture to the forefront. With the Toronto star diving into his extensive catalog, the stage is set for a milestone celebration as Wireless marks its twentieth year as one of Europe’s premier music festivals.

Like we said, it’s about to be a lit summer.

If you’re keeping track of Drake’s 2025 comeback season, his performance run at Wireless also serves as the launchpad for his summer tour across Europe and the UK with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Their aforementieond collab project $ome $exy $ongs 4 U debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 back in February and delivered the hit single “Nokia” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. The tour, cleverly titled $ome $pecial $hows 4 U, will hit major cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris and Berlin before wrapping with a two-night stand in Hamburg this September.

This run also marks Drake’s second tour of the year following his Anita Max Win tour through Australia. PARTYNEXTDOOR previously joined him around the release of $$$4U, though that stretch was cut short due to scheduling conflicts. This time, both artists appear set for a full-circle run that begins with the most ambitious Wireless Festival yet.

Tickets are available now through drakerelated.com and livenation.co.uk.

We wish we were there. Period.