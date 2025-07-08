Hakeem Prime Finally Says What We’ve Been Wanting To Say For Weeks: “Shut Up Kanye!”

Why His New Track 6:11 In BOI Is More Than a Diss—It’s a Blueprint

From the hyphy heart of Oakland to the trap-touched grit of Atlanta, Hakeem Prime—aka Hyphy Da Spider—steps boldly into hip-hop’s sacred arena with a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar. But this isn’t clout chasing. It’s conviction.

On 6:11 In BOI, a continuation of his previous tracks CTRL+C and Meet The Duckworths, Hakeem delivers a spiritually charged, emotionally raw anthem that pulls no punches. With the now-viral line “Shut up Kanye!” and direct jabs at Kendrick, the Boise-based artist speaks with the fire of lived experience—Also calling out youtuber @DeletedVillian while uplifting the unheard.

Bay Area slang like “Yee Yee” marks his roots, but it’s the depth of his pen that hits hardest: from “DNA full of scripture, talking heart downloaded from a HALO,” to shots at performative activism and bot-built fame.

6:11 In BOI, Is said to be dedicated to the youth who are misunderstood—like 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, a suspect in the Frisco, TX tragedy—this track goes beyond diss. It’s a message. A mission. And in today’s rap climate, a moment that demands attention.

Smyrna’s own Hakeem Prime has been cooking up a reverse-engineered beef arc that might be one of the most creative, lowkey genius moves in underground hip-hop right now.

While the mainstream’s eyes are locked on the Drake vs UMG saga, Hakeem’s been subtly crafting a trilogy aimed at Kendrick Lamar:

🔁 CTRL+C flipped Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” energy



🎭 Meet The Duckworths echoed Drake’s leaked “Meet The Grahams” vulnerability



⏰ 6:11 In BOI now remixes “6:16 In LA” but turns the lens fully inward—while still calling names



He’s not just remixing beats—he’s remixing their narratives, and turning the spotlight back on the culture and the crowd.

The Cultural DNA Identity Of “Hakeem Prime”

Born to a Congolese mother and raised with Southern influences from Jackson, MS, and Alabama, Hakeem Prime’s music is a gumbo of culture. But it’s the Bay Area chapter of his life that forged his voice and alias—Hyphy Da Spider. The name’s a nod to the wild, erratic energy of the hyphy movement and his web-like lyrical style that ties street grit to introspective bars.

He’s not just repping the Bay—he’s defending it. Hakeem Prime soaked in the Bay’s sound, slang, and code before moving to ATL—a double-dose of hip-hop culture. The Bay Area ain’t just about hyphy. It’s a mentality. It’s an independent hustle, unfiltered truth, and not giving a damn if you don’t catch the slang the first time. When Hakeem critiques Kendrick for jacking the Bay Area wave, he’s not speaking as an outsider looking in—he’s talking as someone who lived in the soil that birthed it. Taking on the mantle in 2006 As Hyphy Da Spider. But moving in clarity of his cultural struggles as Hakeem Prime.

🔥 The Bars Hit Different

Reaction Video By @Jameen_OD

Let’s talk about content.

This ain’t your average diss. It’s bars with purpose, fuelled by truth, and wrapped in a message that hits especially for those navigating survival, identity, and generational weight.

“Soul like a panther, mind like Mandela…

Raised to be a king, not a victim of the system.”

From pan-African consciousness to Bay Area slang (“Yee Yee”), the man blends resistance, rhythm, and region. Then just when you think it’s all growth talk, he cuts the beat and goes full smoke:

“Next time do it realer and bigger with—no bots.”

“Shut up Kanye! … Nigga it’s Ye, huh. Yee Yee!”

Yeah…he said that. 😮‍💨

🧠 The Genius Move: Kendrick vs Drake in Reverse

What’s wild is how intentional Hakeem’s rollout is. He’s not picking sides—he’s rebuilding the entire beef structure backwards:

CTRL+C feels like an energetic jab back at Kendrick’s “Not Like Us,” Speaking on J. Cole, Kendrick Botting Allegations & Defending the Bay Area Sound.



Meet The Duckworths flips the vulnerability card Drake pulled, but directed back toward Kendrick’s own legacy, While Defending Drake’s Son Adonis’s Honor.



6:11 In BOI echoes the calm-before-the-storm structure of “6:16 In LA,” but then explodes with heart, soul, and critique.



It’s not parody—it’s parallel commentary. He’s taking the soundtracks of a feud and rewriting the messages in his own voice. This is rap diplomacy in diss track format.

📡 Who’s Hakeem Really Speaking To?

Sure, he’s naming names. But if you really listen, this trilogy isn’t about them—it’s about us:

“To the queens over 30 / Who be prayin’ for peace

The kids pushing carts / Tryna stay off the streets.”

He’s elevating the unheard. The real fans. The folks that are still studying Plato while dodging payroll stress. The ones trying to heal and hustle. He Even showcases 17 Year old Karmelo Anthony in Smiles as to say “Give him Grace before you assume”

“From High Class Halls To Court Calls” Ring Heavy in this track.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2L82w7LuH3/?igsh=aWRrcGR1b2VybGNl

The Culture Weighs In

Hakeem Prime Just unleashed a Kendrick Lamar Diss Track so wild from Boise Idaho 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/QlPRz3E1he — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) April 8, 2025

In April 2025, RaphouseTV, a prominent hip-hop media outlet, shared Hakeem Prime’s diss track “Boise Distortion | CTRL+C” Via X/Twitter, spotlighting his bold critique of Kendrick Lamar. The post, aligned with RaphouseTV’s mission to promote new rap talent, highlighted Hakeem’s April 7 release, which accused Kendrick of copying Bay Area culture. The share sparked online buzz, with fans and critics debating Hakeem’s claims and his audacity as an independent artist challenging a hip-hop giant. Some praised his lyrical grit, while others questioned his relevance in the Drake-Kendrick feud. The exposure lead to 1.2M views but Hakeem’s no stranger to visibility, aligning with his growing reputation after hits like “Slip Up” and reinforcing RaphouseTV’s role as a tastemaker for underground rap.

Other Twitter/X account started Keeping a more closer look at him single handingly sharing his next responses organically one user said.

Chileeee, Amid Drake & UMG Update, Hakeem Prime Gags Kendrick Lamar with ‘Meet The Duckworths’ Tea!

pic.twitter.com/pIT7ycZCG7 — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) April 18, 2025

Rapper Hakeem Prime disses Kendrick Lamar again with ‘Meet the Duckworths’ 🔥 Tons of BARS ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tWNfHrtK8U — Hip-Hop Unison (@hiphopunison) April 22, 2025

Is He Qualified to Speak?

Absolutely. And not just because of where he came from. His catalog, including standout tracks like “Try It Again” and “Imma Let You Go”, proves he’s not new to this. Over 4 million streams on Apple Music, and 8 Million streams on his first album. ‘Detour 2’ he has a growing YouTube following, and performance receipts at Oakland’s Elbo Room Jack London make it clear—Hakeem has both the resume and the roots.

He may not have Kendrick’s mainstream crown, but he’s no SoundCloud tourist either.

In fact, his Bandsintown has over 189K Concert Followers and his unapologetic website bio speak to a grounded, independent artist with an ear to the streets.

Whether you agree with Hakeem Prime or not, the conversation he sparked is valid and overdue. In a world where regional styles get filtered through L.A. or NYC before they reach the masses, the Bay Area—and countless other hip-hop communities—deserve more than borrowed sounds. They deserve recognition.

And that’s what Hakeem Prime is asking for.

So no, this ain’t just a diss track.

This is a statement.

Is the track divisive? No doubt.

Some call it brave. Others say it’s opportunistic.

But that’s hip-hop. It’s a culture of checks and balances. From LL Cool J to Ice Cube to Pusha T, calling someone out isn’t new—it’s necessary. And if you claim to carry the West, especially in 2025 where regional pride is at war with algorithmic sameness, you better be ready to be called to the mat.

So far, Kendrick hasn’t responded. But silence doesn’t mean immunity. And with Hakeem Prime/Hyphy Da Spider’s voice echoing across X, YouTube, and underground circles, this convo isn’t fading anytime soon. This is hip-hop.

And if you’re a real hip hop head, you’ll recognize the value in someone holding the culture accountable—even when it’s aimed at a king like Kendrick.

Respect the game. Respect the roots. Or get called out.

🔮 What’s Next? Our Prediction

If he’s following the feud backwards, the next logical flip is?

“EUPHORIA” — a play on Kendrick Vs Drake Feud series (Kendrick’s Side)

🧬 Why Flipping Euphoria Is the Power Move

Kendrick’s “Euphoria” was surgical, personal, psychological warfare. He didn’t just diss—he got inside Drake’s head.

So if Hakeem Prime flips it? He’s not just continuing the series—he’s closing the loop. And if he’s following the blueprint in reverse, he’s not going after Kendrick or Drake…

He’s going after the entire culture that allows fake kings to rule.

This version would be:

More poetic than petty



Filled with emotional bruises



Laced with subtle warnings



Less “look at me,” more “listen to this truth whether it hurts or not.”

🎯 Our Final Word

Hakeem Prime isn’t just rapping—he’s writing curriculum.

He’s showing that you can be lyrical, local, spiritual, and strategic all in one. He’s calling out giants while building a temple for the overlooked. And he’s got receipts in every beat flip.

So yeah… “Shut Up Kanye” might grab the headlines,

but listen closer—Hakeem’s building a movement, one track at a time.