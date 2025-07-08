Kodak Black Thoughts on NBA YoungBoy’s New Album: “that stuff a*s”

Whelp, Kodak Black is prob not featured on NBA Youngboy’s new project. Kodak let it be known how he feels about Youngboy’s upcoming release, Make America Slime Again. The Florida rapper took to the Gram over the weekend and made it crystal clear he’s unimpressed with what he heard so far.

MASA. Like MAGA, but it sounds like, well, you get it.

Get this: even though MASA hasn’t dropped in full yet, YoungBoy previewed six tracks on the Fourth of July. That was enough for Kodak to form an opinion. In a clip posted to his socials, he didn’t mince words. “I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that,” Kodak said plainly. “And I like YoungBoy music but that stuff a** tho.”

But wait, he kept the commentary going, suggesting that YoungBoy might be trying to provoke him or use the music to spark a reaction. “I feel like he droppin that just to get my attention,” Kodak added while pacing around in the video. He also claimed he’s got “real music” on the way and that he’s not worried about what anyone else is putting out.

Although his speech was fast and the visuals a bit shaky, the message rang loud and clear. Kodak might still enjoy some of YoungBoy’s older material, but MASA is not making his playlist any time soon.