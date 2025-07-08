Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Debut Wellness Movement

It’s great to see two influential people sharing love and their journeys with the rest of us. Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are embarking on a new chapter together, inviting the world to join them on the path to healing. The newly married couple has officially launched their first collaborative venture, a lifestyle and wellness brand called Honor Culture. Designed to blend fitness, emotional strength, and community support, the platform speaks to deeper themes of resilience and renewal.

Their cool announcement arrived with a visual statement on the Gram. Both dressed in coordinated Honor Culture apparel, Majors and Good posed in a series of athletic snapshots. In one standout image, Majors balances Good on his shoulders as a symbolic display of support and trust. “Sᴏᴍᴇᴛʜɪɴɢ’s ᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ … Sᴛᴀʏ ᴛᴜɴᴇᴅ @h0n0rculture,” Good teased in her caption.

As you can expect, the launch sparked immediate buzz. Fans filled the comments with encouragement, even before the full mission was made public. “And I’m gone support it! … I don’t even know what IT is yet,” one follower wrote. Another added, “Date idea: let’s go workout and grab smoothies after!”

While rooted in physical fitness, Honor Culture aims to be far more than a gym brand. It is being introduced as a lifestyle rooted in meaningful values. Majors and Good are shaping it as a space for personal development, mental clarity, and collective empowerment. It is about more than workouts, it is about building a community focused on intentional living.

This shared project arrives shortly after their quiet March wedding in a private Los Angeles backyard ceremony. Only their mothers were present. Majors’ mother, who is a pastor, performed the ceremony, and Good’s mother witnessed the exchange.

Best of luck to Good and Majors with the new collab. We’re rooting for them!