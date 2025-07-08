Offset Hints He Noticed Cardi B Scrubbed Stefon Diggs From Her Page

The digital tea is simmering as fans dissect what might be the latest shakeup in the love life of Cardi B. Take a breath. Here we go … In case you missed it, the Bronx emcee has wiped all traces of NFL star Stefon Diggs from her Gram, fueling speculation that their rumored romance may have quietly come to an end.

Let’s take you back to just a couple of months ago when the high-profile connection first drew attention after a courtside sighting at a Knicks game back in May. At the time, Cardi was emerging from a rocky chapter that included a split from Offset, a publicized pregnancy, and a divorce filing. The moment with Diggs seemed like a fresh start. But now, with Cardi’s page scrubbed clean of him, fans are wondering if the good vibes were short-lived.

Interestingly, Diggs has not mirrored her move. His posts still include Cardi, creating a puzzling disconnect that has the internet playing detective. With no official word from either side, the silence is only adding fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, Offset may have added to the intrigue. During a recent Gram Live, the former Migos rapper dropped a cryptic comment that many think was aimed at the ongoing headlines. “You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer,” he said.

To his credit, he never mentioned Cardi directly, but the timing was enough to make the comment trend. Fans quickly connected the dots and speculated whether Offset was addressing his former partner’s apparent breakup or reminding everyone of the lasting bond they once shared.

Breathe deep as we’re sure this is not the last of the Offset, Cardi B, and Stefon Diggs, saga.