SNIPES Teams Up with Druski for Hilarious “Style in Session” Back-to-School Campaign

Back-to-school season is getting a major comedic and fashion makeover as SNIPES, the global streetwear and sneaker retailer, has partnered with cultural icon and comedian Druski for its new “Style in Session” campaign. Blending high-energy fashion with sketch comedy, the initiative promises viral moments and fresh fits for students nationwide.

Druski takes center stage, embodying a variety of exaggerated school staffers, from a principal reacting wildly to outfit choices, to an overly enthusiastic gym teacher, and a hall monitor with a “Class Clown turned Cop” vibe. The comedic twist? If your back-to-school outfit doesn’t get the SNIPES stamp of approval, prepare for detention.

“This campaign was mad fun to shoot,” said Druski. “SNIPES let me bring my world into theirs, and that made the content hit different. I got to run wild with the characters and still highlight the brand in a real way. We’re just getting started.”

Druski isn’t alone in this comedic takeover. The campaign features a full cast of characters, including Navv Greene as the side-eyeing lunch man, The Ugliest Rapper Alive as the too-cool-for-school rebel, Chris Too Smoove delivering daily fit commentary, and Lou Young running detention like an exclusive club. This collaboration aims to create a full-on comedy universe where style is always on point.

The “Style in Session” campaign extends beyond digital content, with SNIPES planning exclusive community pop-ups, meet-and-greets, and fresh deals throughout the back-to-school season. A significant hometown event is also slated for Druski’s alma mater, South Gwinnett High in Atlanta, showcasing SNIPES’ commitment to community engagement.

“Druski is exactly who our audience vibes with — funny, authentic, and fly,” said Kelley Walton, CMO of SNIPES USA. “This campaign shows how SNIPES helps our community get fresh for back-to-school while giving back in a way that’s real and meaningful.”

The first episode of “Style in Session,” titled “Day One,” is available now, with “Final Bell” set to drop soon. Whether stocking up on backpacks and kicks or just looking for some laughs, SNIPES aims to ensure that looking good and having fun are always in session.