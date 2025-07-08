Get ready, sneakerheads! On Saturday, July 12, the highly anticipated Air Jordan 40 will officially hit shelves, exclusively available at Foot Locker as the North American launch partner for this groundbreaking new silhouette.
The Air Jordan 40 isn’t just another release; it’s a bold statement blending heritage with cutting-edge innovation, representing the true future of sneaker design. Crafted with today’s elite athlete in mind, this silhouette seamlessly merges top-tier performance technology with a striking, futuristic aesthetic, all while staying true to Jordan Brand’s legendary commitment to greatness.
Uniquely designed to power the performance of today’s top playmakers, the Air Jordan 40 boasts key features engineered for the modern game:
- Full-length ZoomX Foam and Zoom Strobel: In a first for the NIKE, Inc., portfolio, these two innovative cushioning technologies are combined in the Air Jordan 40. ZoomX, recognized as NIKE, Inc.’s softest, lightest, and most responsive foam, delivers an incredible 85 percent energy return, fueling some of the most dynamic performances in sport. The full-length Zoom Strobel places Nike’s most responsive cushioning directly underfoot, providing the explosive propulsion needed for rapid on-court movement. Together, these two landmark innovations create a first-of-its-kind ride for athletes, enabling powerful, fast movements alongside best-in-class support and recovery.
- Premium Construction: This shoe delivers elite levels of support and protection. It features strategically placed webbing for 360-degree containment and a unique traction pattern composed of 40-degree angles, ensuring maximum grip and stability.
- Iconic Design: While pushing boundaries with its striking new look, the silhouette unmistakably carries the Air Jordan lineage. It cleverly incorporates design references from past iconic models, establishing itself as the next era-defining chapter in the illustrious franchise.
Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the future of flight, exclusively at Foot Locker this Saturday.
(Photo Credit: Jordan Brand).