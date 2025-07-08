Soulja Boy is dealing with a major headache after learning his SODMG flagship store in Los Angeles was hit by thieves who made off with more than $25,000 in merchandise and left the place in shambles.

The break-in took place at the Melrose Avenue storefront, where crooks busted through the front door, shattering glass across the entryway and leaving a mess behind. The damage forced the shop to board up operations for the day, and as if that wasn’t enough, a fresh coat of graffiti now marks the entrance.

Sources close to the situation say bolt cutters were likely used to force the locks, and some red paint chipped onto the steel in the process. That detail could come back to haunt the suspects, as authorities may be able to pull DNA from the scene.

The intruders reportedly made off with rare and exclusive SODMG merchandise — including custom shirts, hoodies, hats, Bearbricks, and even Soulja Boy’s own custom leather jacket. A PlayStation was also taken during the heist.

In response, the team behind the store has hired a 24-hour security service to keep watch moving forward.