Wack 100 Says Diddy Will Thrive in Business Despite Split Verdict in Federal Case

Unless you were under a proverbial rock, the Sean “Diddy” Combs federal criminal case is compelling over, save for sentencing. Despite a dramatic verdict that found Sean Diddy Combs guilty on two charges, Wack 100 believes the Bad Boy mogul will ultimately survive the storm.

Again, if you missed the wild-ish trial, following a weeks-long of testimony, a jury delivered a mixed outcome that left the entertainment industry in suspense. Diddy was found guilty of two counts tied to the transportation of individuals for prostitution. He was cleared of the more severe racketeering charge and two counts of sex trafficking. Although the acquittals lessen his potential time behind bars, the music icon still faces a possible twenty years when he returns to court for sentencing on October 3.

As anyone would expect, the verdict has drawn sharply divided reactions. Some argue that the acquittals reveal flaws in the prosecution’s case. Others believe the guilty verdicts should not be overlooked. As public opinion remains in flux, many industry players have remained noticeably quiet, while a few have withdrawn their support for Diddy altogether.

Get this: Wack 100, however, made it clear during a recent conversation with Adam22 that he is not writing Diddy off. The conversation, amplified by Joe Budden’s Clips on X, showed Wack standing firm in his belief that Diddy’s brand will bounce back. “Revolt is his,” he said. “They were with it.”

What’s more, and doubling down on his perspective, Wack added, “You can’t say it’s trafficking when they stayed.” His words signal a view that much of what took place was consensual and that the media might be shaping a more one-sided narrative.

Whether Wack 100 is right about his prediction remains to be seen.