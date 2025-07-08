‘”We Playin’ Spades’ Returns with Season 3 and Full Video Episodes

Wondery has officially launched the highly anticipated third season of its popular series, “We Playin’ Spades.” This new season elevates the experience by making full video episodes available on YouTube and the Wondery app, inviting audiences to pull up to the spades table alongside co-hosts Nick Cannon and Courtney Bee for a dynamic mix of laughs, lively conversation, and no-holds-barred competition.

“We Playin’ Spades” is described as a “backyard boogie” where the stakes are high, the jokes land sharp, and the cards never lie. The show brings together a diverse lineup of comedians, actors, singers, and viral legends for unapologetic matchups around its now-iconic turquoise table. Hosted by Nick Cannon and Courtney Bee – both seasoned pros at “talkin’ slick and playing slick” – the series goes beyond just the game, delving into the rich culture behind it.

Each episode introduces a new set of celebrity guests who arrive thinking they’re ready for a casual game. However, once the cards are dealt and the table talk begins, egos are checked, and true colors are revealed. From audacious overbids to “busted bags,” the show promises loud drama, genuine laughs, and gameplay that is as cutthroat as it is hilarious.

Kicking off the season with a bang, the premiere episode features Real Housewives of Atlanta icons Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, bringing their signature fire to the table. Following them in episode two, the unstoppable comedian Gary Owens joins the competition. Beyond the card play, Nick and Courtney aren’t shy about “pulling folks’ cards,” calling out messy moves and even messier stories, ensuring that by the time the last book drops, someone has been humbled and a little “tea” has been spilled.

Whether viewers are drawn by the strategic card play, the side-eyes, or the sheer “smoke” of the competition, “We Playin’ Spades” aims to bring the culture directly to screens, one hand at a time.