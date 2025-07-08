When Young Thug posts anything, he tends to shake up socials. The Atlanta icon stirred up fresh controversy on socials after a cryptic tweet appeared to possibly throw shade at who many fans believe to be Gunna. The post was brief and direct, and although it was quickly deleted, it sent the internet into a frenzy.

And, we don’t know who he is talking about, if anyone, or if he was speaking in general terms.

If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) July 7, 2025

“If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin,” Thug wrote in the since-removed message. Though no names were mentioned, fans wasted no time drawing a clear connection.

Users flooded the comments with opinions and speculation. The timing of the post only added fuel to the narrative that Thug and Gunna are no longer on solid terms.

In case you missed it, Gunna entered an Alford plea in the ongoing YSL RICO case, a legal move that allowed him to maintain his innocence while acknowledging the prosecution had enough evidence for a potential conviction.

That serious decision raised eyebrows across the hip-hop world and triggered a storm of loyalty questions, especially given Thug’s continued fight in court.

While Gunna has remained focused on music, dropping new projects and appearing on stages across the country, Thug has largely stayed quiet regarding their dynamic.

On the other hand, Gunna has not shied away from expressing support for Thug, incorporating him into his lyrics and mentioning him during performances. Fans remain divided on what that means, especially after this latest tweet.

I guess the latest, like most energy in the world of Hip Hop, is left open for interpretation.