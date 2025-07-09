Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris and More to Headline Star-Studded 2025 MLB All-Star Pregame Celebration in Atlanta

The 2025 Midsummer Classic at Truist Park will open with a dynamic pregame celebration that honors Atlanta’s music legacy. Headlining the ceremony are two of the city’s most iconic hip-hop figures, Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris, joined by country stars Kane Brown and Zac Brown Band, as well as Canadian pop artist Lauren Spencer Smith.

Dupri and Ludacris will introduce this year’s MLB All-Stars with a hometown tribute and medley inspired by Atlanta’s biggest music legends. Dupri, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and founder of So So Def Recordings, helped shape the sound of Southern hip-hop in the 1990s. Ludacris followed with global success in music and film, amplifying Atlanta’s creative voice. Together, their influence helped define Atlanta as a powerhouse in music culture.

They will be joined by the Clark Atlanta Mighty Marching Panthers and the Essence Dance Line, bringing high energy and a tribute to the rhythms and lyrics that turned Atlanta into a global music capital.

“The city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia have been home to many influential recording artists. Major League Baseball is proud to showcase some of the incredible talent from this area as part of the All-Star Game festivities,” said Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business and Media. “This celebration blends the passion of baseball with the pride of a region whose soundtrack has made such a profound impact around the world. Fans can tune in and enjoy a blend of country music and hip-hop performances that will help commemorate this year’s Midsummer Classic and honor the rich history of Atlanta.”

Kane Brown will deliver a heartfelt rendition of “Georgia on My Mind” in honor of Ray Charles. With chart-topping hits and crossover success, Brown’s performance aims to bridge genres while spotlighting his Georgia roots.

Zac Brown Band will perform the U.S. National Anthem, blending Southern rock and patriotism in a nod to their hometown pride. Rising singer Lauren Spencer Smith will sing the Canadian National Anthem, representing her country with the same passion that earned her viral success.

The 95th MLB All-Star Game will air live on FOX at 7 p.m. ET on July 15. Additional coverage will be available on ESPN Radio, FOX Deportes, Univision, Rogers Sportsnet, and MLB platforms. For full All-Star Week details, visit allstargame.com.