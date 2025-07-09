Drake Set to Take Over London with Unprecedented Three Night Wireless Fest Headline

Drake is doing what Drake does as he prepares to headline London’s iconic Wireless Festival, but this time, he’s stepping up his game as the first artist in the event’s history to hold the honor of headlining all three nights. The record-breaking move will unfold at Finsbury Park with a powerhouse lineup featuring PartyNextDoor, Burna Boy, Vybz Kartel, Summer Walker, BigXthaPlug, and Lancey Foux.

While celebrating its twentieth anniversary, Wireless is putting everything on the table, and Drake is the centerpiece. He has already landed in London and seems focused on delivering an unforgettable run of performances.

Get this: a clip that surfaced on X from NFR Podcast shows Drake in conversation with streamer Adin Ross, tossing around the idea of bringing a crew of content creators along for the ride in true luxury. “I’ll send the plane,” Drake said, hinting that fans could be seeing exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the festival weekend. Ross appeared to be in, suggesting that the world of streaming might get a close look at the festivities.

Drake will be flying out streamers on a private jet to watch his Wireless Fest performance 👀pic.twitter.com/7TaPVV3zS3 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 8, 2025

While an official guest list has not been confirmed, the exchange has sparked speculation on social media about who may join Drake behind the scenes.

The convo only adds to the anticipation surrounding this year’s Wireless, which continues to be one of the UK’s biggest stages for hip-hop, R&B, and global talent.

As I’m sure you realize by this take, Drake is no stranger to the Wireless spotlight. He previously graced the stage in 2012, 2015, and 2021, leaving his mark each time. This year, festival organizers announced that each of Drake’s three headlining sets will feature distinct setlists, providing fans with a unique experience each night.

As soon as he touched down in the UK, Drake took to the Gram to post, “The boy’s home.” Yup, that he is.