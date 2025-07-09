Fight Over Pokémon Cards Turns Violent Outside California GameStop, Leaves Man Stabbed

What started as a routine shopping trip turned into a disturbing scene outside a California GameStop, where a man was seriously injured during a heated altercation over Pokémon trading cards.

According to an official release from the Colma Police Department, the violent incident took place on Saturday July 5 outside the store located at 4929 Junipero Serra Boulevard. Authorities responded quickly after receiving reports of a physical fight involving several individuals.

“Upon arrival, officers located one victim with lacerations to the head and multiple stab wounds,” police confirmed in the statement. “Officers immediately began to render medical aid to the victim at the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim is currently in stable condition.”

Investigators say the clash began when 49-year-old Miguel OrellanasFlores allegedly attempted to cut the line while customers waited to purchase Pokémon cards. That move sparked a confrontation with the victim, which quickly escalated. OrellanasFlores and 27-year-old Isaiah Calles, both of San Francisco, are accused of attacking the man using shards of broken glass.

Both suspects were taken into custody following the incident. Authorities have not yet revealed if additional charges may be filed or whether surveillance footage captured the attack.

The world of Pokémon collecting has seen a major resurgence in recent years, with rare cards drawing crowds and sometimes sparking tension during limited releases. But for shoppers at this GameStop, what should have been a simple line turned into a dangerous encounter that sent one person to the hospital.