Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is Eligible for Diamond Certification

Going diamond off a diss is crazy, but here we are. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is officially eligible for diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Complex notes the epic Drake shade single has ran up the total in the United States. But ironically, Kendrick has outdone himself; his “Luther” is officially a classic. The single is the fastest song by the rapper to reach one billion streams on Spotify. To set the new mark for the rapper, “Luther” passed up, you guessed it, “Not Like Us.” The single is also the eleventh song to hit the mark for the rapper, following the likes of “Humble” and “All the Stars.”