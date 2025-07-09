Man Sues Lil Uzi Vert’s Crew Over Alleged NYC Beatdown After Staring at Rolls-Royce

Another day, another lawsuit. This time Lil Uzi Vert is facing legal heat after a man filed a lawsuit claiming he was physically attacked by members of the rapper’s entourage just for looking at a luxury car. According to new court filings, Abdullah Ali says he was assaulted in Manhattan by Uzi’s crew in a violent incident that left him with serious injuries.

As reported by the dope team at AllHipHop, Ali filed the civil suit this week in Philadelphia’s Common Pleas Court after an earlier attempt in New York was dismissed due to jurisdiction issues. He alleges that the incident occurred in June 2023 while he was standing on Park Avenue, where he paused on a public sidewalk to observe a Rolls-Royce parked inside a trailer labeled with “Money Team LLC” branding.

“Defendants … without provocation attacked, assaulted and or battered plaintiff Abdullah Ali while he was observing a Rolls-Royce vehicle that was parked in a Money Team LLC labeled trailer,” the suit states.

Get this: Ali claims the incident left him with a dislocated shoulder that later required surgery and caused him to lose several teeth. He is suing for assault, battery, negligence, and emotional distress.

The crazy lawsuit names Uzi and 10 of their associates, as well as Floyd Mayweather and various entities tied to his Money Team brand. In total, 12 unidentified individuals are listed, with six allegedly affiliated with Mayweather’s crew.

What’s more, Attorney Matthew Blit, who is part of Ali’s legal team, delivered a pointed statement: “Contrary to popular belief the streets of New York City are not a boxing ring. There are ramifications for laying your hands on a person. Our client was helpless that night, but he has chosen wisely to level the playing field and challenge the champ and musician in court with us in his corner.”

Now, here’s something else that’s interesting. Uzi’s label, Atlantic Records, has distanced itself from the claims. A representative stated that the label has no connection to the incident, is not affiliated with Mayweather or his team and that Uzi was not in the vicinity when the alleged assault occurred. At the time, Uzi was in the city for their Pink Prom event.

Judge Louis L. Stanton, who previously dismissed the New York filing, noted there was no direct evidence placing Uzi at the scene. Now, the case heads to Philadelphia, where Ali’s attorneys hope to find a more favorable legal venue.