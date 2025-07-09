Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Angel Reese, and Carmelo Anthony Unveiled as ‘NBA 2K26’ Cover Athletes

Today, 2K revealed the cover athletes for NBA 2K26, featuring some of the biggest names in basketball. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the three-time All-Star, 2024-25 KIA Most Valuable Player, and NBA Finals MVP, will headline the Standard Edition. Angel Reese, a rising star for the Chicago Sky and 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team member, will grace the WNBA Edition, available exclusively through GameStop in the United States. Carmelo Anthony, a 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, 10-time NBA All-Star, and three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, will be featured on the Superstar Edition.

All three athletes will also appear together on the cover of the NBA 2K26 Leave No Doubt Edition, a premium release available for a limited time.

NBA 2K26 will be released worldwide on September 5, 2025, across all major platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam. Early access begins August 29 for players who purchase the Superstar or Leave No Doubt Editions on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC.

This year’s installment introduces major upgrades with its new ProPLAY technology, giving players a deeper sense of immersion with enhanced dribbling and movement systems. MyCAREER returns with a refreshed storyline that allows players to build a legendary career and team up in a redesigned City environment. MyTEAM expands with new modes and a blend of basketball legends from all eras, while MyNBA gives fans the power to control a franchise across 30 unique team arcs.

Four editions of NBA 2K26 are now available for pre-order. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 for next-gen platforms and $59.99 on Nintendo Switch. The WNBA Edition, exclusive to GameStop in the US, also costs $69.99. The Superstar Edition retails for $99.99 and includes virtual currency, MyCAREER and MyTEAM bonuses, and early access. The Leave No Doubt Edition, available through September 7 for $149.99, includes additional in-game content and an exclusive MyTEAM pack. NBA 2K25 players who pre-order this edition on the same platform will receive a 10 percent discount.

NBA 2K26 is rated E for Everyone and developed by Visual Concepts. More details will be released in the coming weeks. Fans can follow NBA 2K on social media for updates and visit the official website for additional information.