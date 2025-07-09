Nelly Purchases and Relocates Horse Racing Team to St. Louis

Nelly is diving deep into the world of horse racing. The St. Louis legend is using a part of his $50 million catalog sale to launch his horse racing team dubbed St. Louis Nellies. The team will compete in the 2025 Nelly Cup.

According to AllHipHop, Nelly purchased an existing racing team in Seattle and relocated it to a neighboring town in Illinois, near St. Louis. The inaugural Nelly Cup is July 19, 2025, in Collinsville, Illinois.

“I’m excited to be part of bringing a new professional sports team to the city that means so much to me,” said Nelly. “The St. Louis Cup is set to be one of the summer’s premier events, and I can’t wait to hit the track and celebrate with our incredible St. Louis fans.”

Last year, St. Louis held down their favorite Hip-Hop sons with keys to the city. Nelly and the St. Lunatics got the honor at Nelly’s Black & White Ball in the Lou.

Nelly had Ashanti, Ne-Yo, Bow Wow, Jermaine Dupri, and more on hand. Delivering the honor was St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

“You’ve had an amazing year and an amazing career. I think we can all agree in this room that Nelly has put St. Louis on the map,” Jones said.

You can see the moment below.

In related news, Nelly will embark on his highly anticipated Where The Party At Tour in 2025, marking the 25th anniversary of his debut album Country Grammar.

The Live Nation-produced tour will feature performances from Ja Rule, Eve, the St. Lunatics, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, Chingy, and other surprise guests, offering fans an unforgettable celebration of hip-hop and R&B. Iconic venues like London’s O2 Arena and Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome will host the tour, where fans can relive hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” and “Ride wit Me.”

Nelly shared his excitement: “Yo, ‘Where Da Party At Tour’ we are taking this tour worldwide — I got my folks with me Ja Rule, Jermaine Dupri, Eve, the St. Lunatics, and Fabulous — so you know it’s all 2025… LETS GOOOOO..!!! Da Party AT…!!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time via RealNelly.com, with presales starting December 10. Fans can also opt for VIP packages, including exclusive meet-and-greets, premium seating, and even a chance to join Nelly on stage in select cities.

With a legacy spanning genres and generations, Nelly’s Where The Party At Tour promises to deliver high-energy performances and a walk through his illustrious career.

WHERE THE PARTY AT 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 25 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jul 26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Aug 01 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Aug 02 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre^

Sun Aug 03 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 05 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 06 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest*~

Fri Aug 08 – Oshkosh, QI – Crossroads 41 Festival*~

Sat Aug 09 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Wed Aug 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 16 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*^

Fri Aug 22 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sat Aug 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Wed Aug 27 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 04 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

Fri Sep 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Sep 06 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre*#

Tue Sep 09 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 12 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 13 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sun Sep 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Thu Sep 18 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Fri Sep 19 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena