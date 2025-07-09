Nike and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu have teamed up once again to release the Sabrina 3 Signature Collection. Designed for athletes of all levels, the Sabrina 3 builds on the foundation of her first two signature sneakers, focusing on a lightweight structure, responsive cushioning, and secure lockdown.

Engineered for consistent performance, the Sabrina 3 reflects the qualities fans have come to expect from Ionescu’s line. The shoe’s design blends function with storytelling, highlighting her journey and commitment to the game.

Alongside the new sneaker, Nike is releasing a complementary apparel line featuring Dri-FIT technology. The apparel includes unisex pants, shorts, and tops, plus T-shirts for women, men, and kids. Each piece is crafted for comfort and versatility on and off the court.

The Sabrina 3 Signature Collection officially launches July 24 at nike.com and select retail stores. You can learn more about the collection in the Nike Newsroom.