OWN is set to premiere Heart & Hustle: Houston, a powerful new docuseries showcasing the unfiltered lives of a tight-knit circle of Black women thriving in the city of Houston. The series makes its debut on Saturday, August 2 at 9PM ET/PT.

Balancing business, family and friendship, these women are redefining what it means to be a modern-day boss in one of the country’s fastest-growing cities. From boardrooms to brunches, Heart & Hustle captures the highs, lows and behind-the-scenes hustle of entrepreneurship, motherhood, marriage and maintaining grace under pressure.

Despite outward success, these women deal with personal struggles, societal expectations and the pressure to keep up appearances in a city where status can mean everything. Still, their unwavering support for one another shows the strength of true sisterhood — a reminder that it’s okay to be real, vulnerable, and perfectly imperfect.

“Heart & Hustle: Houston brings a fresh, dynamic perspective — one that centers Black women not just in conflict, but in community, healing, and growth,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN. “It’s a powerful look at ambition, resilience, and the bonds that hold friendships together, even through life’s toughest moments.”

OWN will introduce viewers to a standout cast of dynamic women navigating their lives in Houston with heart, hustle, and unshakable authenticity.

Stay tuned for cast announcements and exclusive previews as the premiere date approaches. This is one you won’t want to miss.