Raphael Saadiq Launches Vinyl Club and Teases New Music with “Lucy Pearl 2.0”

Raphael Saadiq is going back to the roots that sparked his musical journey. In a recent statement, the legendary singer and producer shared his excitement about launching his vinyl club, a passion project he’s been waiting to bring to life.

“The very thing that got me started was vinyl. The vinyl club is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. This first vinyl is very important for me to release. I call it Lucy Pearl 2.0,” said Saadiq.

The vinyl club won’t just be about exclusive records. Saadiq is building a full experience for fans that promises more than just physical music. “When you join the club, you get merch, maybe a song, a download in the middle of the night. Maybe I’ll drop something directly to you, access to private shows. We’re gonna be adding things to it all the time. It’s going to be new music, I’m not just gonna hold stuff in the studio. I’m gonna put stuff that I have in the vault.”

With “Lucy Pearl 2.0” leading the rollout and unreleased gems on the horizon, Saadiq’s vinyl club sounds like a personal invitation into his creative world.