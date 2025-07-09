Sean Combs and Bad Boy Records have prevailed on the majority of claims brought in a civil lawsuit filed by April Lampros. In a ruling issued July 8, 2025, the New York Supreme Court significantly narrowed the case, dismissing all claims against Bad Boy Records and several claims against Combs himself.

Justice Leslie Stroth dismissed all allegations of battery, assault, sexual assault, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Additionally, the court ruled that all claims under the Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law (GMVPL) that predate December 19, 2000, are barred.

The court denied Lampros’s request to amend her complaint. The sole remaining claim centers on an alleged incident in late 2000 or early 2001 in which Lampros says Combs made unwanted sexual advances in her apartment before leaving when asked. The surviving allegation involves groping and forced kissing. The court’s decision clarified that allegations of rape are not part of the remaining claim.

This ruling was issued at the pleading stage, and no evidence has yet been submitted or reviewed. Combs has not had an opportunity to respond to the remaining claim, and the court has made no finding on its truth.

The case continues as Combs prepares to formally address the remaining allegations.