The 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Atlanta’s Truist Park will open with a star-powered pregame ceremony that puts the city’s rich musical heritage front and center. Hip-hop legends Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris will headline the tribute alongside country stars Kane Brown and Zac Brown Band, with singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith also joining to represent Canada.

In a special hometown salute, Dupri and Ludacris will introduce the 2025 All-Stars with a high-energy medley honoring Atlanta’s cultural and musical influence. From Dupri’s So So Def era of bass-heavy Southern hits to Ludacris’ platinum-selling run with Disturbing tha Peace, the pair have helped define Atlanta’s status as a global music capital. Their performance will include support from Clark Atlanta University’s Mighty Marching Panthers and the Essence Dance Line, adding a distinctly local flair to the national stage.

Kane Brown will pay tribute to Georgia native and music icon Ray Charles with a rendition of “Georgia on My Mind.” With 13 No. 1 country singles, multiple Diamond-certified tracks, and a genre-defying approach to music, Brown brings both star power and soulful emotion to the All-Star celebration.

The Zac Brown Band, Atlanta natives and Grammy winners, will perform the U.S. National Anthem, offering their signature blend of Southern rock and country. Meanwhile, Canadian artist Lauren Spencer Smith—whose viral hits have amassed millions of followers—will perform “O Canada.”

“This celebration blends the passion of baseball with the pride of a region whose soundtrack has impacted the world,” said MLB Deputy Commissioner Noah Garden. “It’s a tribute to Atlanta’s influence in both music and sports.”

The 95th Midsummer Classic will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 7 p.m. ET, with international coverage spanning over 200 countries. Spanish-language broadcasts will be available via FOX Deportes and Univision Radio, while ESPN Radio will provide national coverage. MLB Network and MLB.com will offer extensive All-Star Week content.