Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. has officially launched the highly anticipated DARVISH SELECTION in eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit. This special scouting event highlights 12 elite Major League Baseball players personally selected by pitching ace Yu Darvish.

Curated by Darvish himself, the exclusive lineup includes standout talent that has left a significant impression on his storied career, whether as former teammates, fierce competitors, or inspirational figures. Notably, the selection features Darvish in his Chicago Cubs prime, offering fans a chance to relive a key era of his journey.

Alongside the event, players can also access an exclusive interview with the San Diego Padres veteran, where he shares personal insights and stories behind each pick in the lineup.

Whether you’re a fan of Darvish or simply love the strategy behind baseball’s greats, this in-game addition offers a deeper, more personal lens into one of MLB’s most respected arms.

The DARVISH SELECTION:

The following players selected by Yu Darvish will appear as part of the special scouting event in the game: