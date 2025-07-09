On this day in 2002, Yonkers native and LOX co-founder Styles P stepped out on his own with the release of his debut solo album A Gangster and a Gentleman via Ruff Ryders/Interscope Records.

With a title that perfectly captured his dual nature—cold-blooded on the mic, wise beyond the streets—A Gangster and a Gentleman introduced the world to a solo Styles P who wasn’t just spitting gritty bars but delivering perspective, pain, and poetic realism. The album served as a raw and reflective blueprint of street life, backed by unapologetic lyricism and soulful production that made it an instant classic among fans of true East Coast rap.

The project’s biggest breakout came in the form of the anthemic “Good Times (I Get High),” a hazy, hypnotic track produced by Swizz Beatz and Saint Denson that celebrated herbal therapy long before it became a pop culture trend. The single quickly became a street anthem and a certified hit, peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Styles P widespread solo recognition.

Throughout the album, Styles stayed in his zone—dropping introspective jewels on joints like “My Brother,” “Yall Don’t Wanna Fuck,” and “The Life” featuring Pharoahe Monch, which showed the emcee’s deeper, more philosophical side. With features from his LOX brothers Jadakiss and Sheek Louch, along with Jadakiss’ cousin J-Hood, Angie Stone, Lil’ Mo, and M.O.P., the album balanced soulful hooks with rugged verses.

The production lineup was stacked—Swizz Beatz, Ayatollah, DJ Clue, Rockwilder, and the Alchemist helped sculpt a sonic atmosphere that perfectly matched Styles’ meditative yet militant style.

Gangster and a Gentleman would go on to be certified Gold, cementing Styles P not just as one-third of The LOX, but as a solo force with a voice that speaks for the streets and the struggle.

Salute to the Ghost for delivering a timeless project that’s still in rotation 22 years later. This one aged like fine cognac—strong, smooth, and built for the real ones.