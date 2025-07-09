Trippie Redd and Ye Spark Buzz With Possible Collab After Squashing Past Issues

Trippie Redd and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, may be back on good terms and possibly collaborating on new music. After a tense fallout earlier this year, both artists are now fueling rumors of a collaboration that could shake up their upcoming releases and reignite fan excitement.

The tension initially flared when Ye stirred controversy during a livestream by saying, “I invented rage, bro,” referring to his early influence on the high-energy subgenre. He added, “The inventors of the rage sound is me, X[XXTentacion], [Playboi] Carti, and [Lil] Uzi [Vert]. We paved the way.” The bold statement caused a stir across the hip hop world and didn’t sit right with Trippie, who has long been seen as one of the architects behind the rage wave in rap. He publicly called out Ye’s omission and took issue with the claim.

Fast forward to now, and the energy has shifted.

Get this: fans started up the chatter after a Trippie fan page shared a snippet from what’s believed to be his next album titled NDA. Ye added fuel to the speculation when he reposted that clip to his Instagram Story. The unexpected cosign raised eyebrows, and Trippie followed up with a cryptic message of his own, writing, “Wonder who’s on the album?”

As you can imagine, the message landed like a grenade on socials. Many saw it as a clear nod that Ye may be featured on the project, while others held back, uncertain whether the collab is official or just playful teasing. Regardless, the back and forth has made it clear that the two artists are at least on speaking terms again.

Some fans are here for the reunion, seeing it as a potential return to creative greatness. Others are more skeptical, still recalling the fallout from Ye’s earlier remarks. Whether this energy leads to an actual joint record or just mutual respect remains to be seen.