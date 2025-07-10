Well, this just happened. Nicki Minaj sparked a fire storm on socials this week with bold claims towards some influential folks, who we aren’t going to name right now. Not the time or the place. What is fair game is how the Starships diva, also took a shot at Cardi B’s track “Outside,” adding even more heat to the drama.

Get this, while in the middle of all the smoke, Nicki took a moment to ask her fans a direct question. Turning to X, she asked where she should bring her livestream energy next. Should it be Twitch or Kick? That question caught the attention of Kick’s star streamer Adin Ross, who wasted no time jumping into the mix with an unexpected offer.

Nicki Minaj just called Adin Ross to discuss a deal with Kick streaming 🤯 🔥 pic.twitter.com/asZNyABXnL — Adin Updates (@AdinUpdatess) July 10, 2025

But wait, Ross suggested Twitch might not be the best fit for Nicki given its tighter content restrictions, especially when it comes to raw commentary about other artists or label politics. He positioned Kick as the ideal place for her to speak freely, promising a space where nothing needs to be filtered.

And Ross didn’t stop there. He upped the stakes by offering Nicki actual equity in the platform, making it clear he sees her as more than just a guest creator. Backed by ties to Stake and Drake, Ross has carved out a lane where streaming culture meets hip-hop head on—and bringing Nicki into that world could shift the entire landscape.

In case you missed it, Nicki has already found success with her StationHead audio sessions, where she keeps things personal, unpredictable, and uncensored. A move to Kick could amplify that in a major way by putting her face, voice, and energy into a space built for engagement.