MSNBC’s Ari Melber needs his own rap podcast. The lawyer turned early evening host had socials talking heavy after dropping a Chief Keef lyric live on air, showing once again that hip-hop continues to shape mainstream conversations in unexpected spaces. During a segment on The Beat, Melber brought some South Side Chicago energy into a political debate, sparking reactions across socials that ranged from praise to playful disbelief.

While breaking down former President Donald Trump’s controversial “Big Beautiful Bill,” Melber played a clip of Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski openly saying she didn’t like the bill’s impact. Then, with perfect timing and cultural awareness, he leaned into one of Keef’s most iconic bars: “To paraphrase Chief Keef, cutting health care, that’s something I don’t like. Boosting the deficit, that’s something I don’t like.”

Get this, the quote, pulled from the 2012 street anthem “I Don’t Like,” sent viewers into a frenzy. From fans of political news to die-hard Chief Keef supporters, everyone had something to say. Melber explained to AllHipHop why Keef’s lyrics felt right in the moment. “Sen. Murkowski literally admitted she didn’t like the GOP budget hurting people—but voted for it anyway. That captures what so many think is wrong with politics. Listening to her say that as the news broke, I immediately thought of Chief Keef. That song captures the raw, human disgust with anything fake or phony.”

But wait, Melber didn’t stop there. He praised Keef’s track as a full-blown “banger,” noting the original’s raw power and shouting out the heavy-hitting remix with Ye, Pusha T, Big Sean, and Jadakiss. “On top of that, Murkowski’s move is also something many people don’t like!” he added, pointing out that fans flooded the comments not just with political takes but also appreciation for Keef’s influence.

Viewers across socials on TikTok and the Gram ran with it. Some saluted Chief Keef as a cultural icon for crossing into cable news while others joked that Melber might be trying to gentrify “O-Block.” But Melber isn’t new to this. He’s referenced hip-hop legends like Jay-Z, Tupac, Biggie, 21 Savage, and Mos Def on air before. Jay-Z even used a clip from Melber’s breakdown of his God Did verse in a piece titled Hov Did.

Like we said, give Melber a platform to really talk that talk.