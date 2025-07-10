BJ The Chicago Kid appears in episode 708 of The Chi, premiering on Friday, July 4, on SHOWTIME, in a scene curated by the show’s music supervisor, Big Tank. In a standout scene with Luke James and Hannaha Hall, BJ performs his unreleased track, “The Game.”

The performance adds depth to a milestone episode, as The Chi’s season seven premiere shattered records with 2 million cross-platform viewers. It is now the most-streamed premiere in series history, up 2 percent from last season’s debut.

Blending heartfelt lyrics and soulful production, “The Game” marks a powerful on-screen moment and a major music spotlight for BJ and Big Tank. Speaking with The Source, BJ The Chicago Kid and Big Tank reveal the work that went into his cameo appearance.

The SOURCE: Big Tank, can you walk us through the creative process behind selecting BJ the Chicago Kid for this episode and how “The Game” became the perfect fit for that pivotal scene?



Big Tank: Yes, I knew we wanted to use an authentic Chicago artist and BJ has so much soul in his voice. I had to use him.



This season of The Chi has broken viewership records. How do you approach music supervision in a way that complements Lena Waithe’s bold storytelling and resonates so deeply with audiences?



Lena and I are joined at the hip when it comes to music. We go back and forth with songs and have a history of making great choices together. She’s so creative that it works perfectly with someone like me. I try to take the scene to the next level with the music, and she does the same.



The show continues to highlight local talent and amplify Chicago voices. What role does music play in grounding The Chi in its cultural authenticity, and how intentional was that with BJ’s feature this season?

BJ sent over several songs, and “The Game” just stood out to me. I sent it to Lena, and she loved it as well. Once Lena and I, the “The Dynamic Duo,” were on the same page, we made it happen.

For you, BJ, your performance of “The Game” in The Chi is powerful and emotionally charged. What inspired the creation of this unreleased track, and how does it connect with the scene it’s featured in?

BJ The Chicago Kid: “The Game” is a very honest song, produced by Jairus Mozee. Some days I’m Batman, some days I’m Robin, but we are the 1, 2. Songs about two lovers, one wants more and wants the other to know it, caught in the feeling of it, wanting to make it real, final, forever. I feel Luke and Hannaha’s character embody that very feeling. Seeing the scene, you can see it in their eyes.

As a Chicago native, what does it mean to you personally and artistically to contribute to a show that authentically portrays life on the South Side?

Being a part of The Chi has been a dream come true musically and visually. Shout out to Lena Waithe and Big Tank for always keeping me in mind. I was around when they were trying to find the theme music for the show(shout out to COMMON). It’s crazy, every song I created for the theme has been used in the show. When it’s meant, it’s meant. Being the Chicago Kid, it’s only right that I’m a part of it, but I had to give my best. Nothing less. Extremely proud of them and happy to be a part of it. Hell, I feel like staff, too.

You’ve had significant moments in your music career, but this on-screen moment adds a new dimension. How did performing on The Chi differ from performing on stage, and what was it like filming with Luke James and Hannaha Hall?

The stage will always mean serious business to me, so it demands the same effort from me. So yes, I was singing for real! hahaha. Luke is my brother. Always an honor just to kick it, so to share the screen, makes it memorable. Hannaha is drop dead gorgeous talent from my city. Definitely one for the books.



