In a new episode of No Jumper, music executive Chris Gotti shares bold opinions about artificial intelligence and its growing impact. Speaking with host Adam22, Gotti urges artists to embrace AI or risk being left behind.

“If you’re not [using AI to make music], you’re going to be left behind,” he said.

Gotti then took the conversation into provocative territory, predicting a future where humans form romantic relationships with robots.

“Your kid will more than likely marry a robot,” he stated, adding, “They bought blow-up dolls. What are you talking about?”