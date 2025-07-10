Fanatics and Fanatics Collectibles have announced an exclusive multi-year NIL deal with college basketball standout AJ Dybantsa, marking one of the company’s most significant partnerships to date.

The agreement, which takes effect immediately, focuses on trading cards and memorabilia, including autographs, game-used jerseys, inscriptions, and Dybalska’s presence in Fanatics brand campaigns.

To kick off the announcement, a cinematic video spot shows Dybantsa gazing out at Utah’s Wasatch Range, symbolizing his journey ahead.

Fanatics Collectibles confirmed Dybantsa will appear in several upcoming products, including Bowman U NOW, which highlights key moments in collegiate sports.

Dybantsa, a soon-to-be college freshman, was previously featured in Fanatics’ McDonald’s All-American Game collection during his high school career.